Tuesday nights return to Dante Tremont for summer schedule

TREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday’s are back at Dante for the summer schedule!

Starting June 6, Dante Tremont will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays, officials say.

“It’s awesome to see our dinner crowd so committed and loyal. We’re kicking off our Tuesday reopening on June 6th with a special event called Bubbles, Bites and Burgundies hosted by Sommelier Rich Liwosz of Cutting Edge Selections,” says Dante Boccuzzi, owner of Dante.

The Bubbles, Bites and Burgundies event offers over 20 wines to taste an pair with hors D’oeuvres from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for $65 a person, officials say.

Traditional dinner reservations for June 6 will be available.

