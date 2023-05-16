2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Woman defecates, smears feces inside Tri-State hospital chapel: court docs

Laura Miniard, of Loveland, went into the chapel at Good Samaritan Hospital and defecated on...
Laura Miniard, of Loveland, went into the chapel at Good Samaritan Hospital and defecated on the altar, the court record explains, according to Hamilton County court records.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bond was set at $2,500 for a woman accused of defecating inside the chapel at a Tri-State hospital.

Laura Miniard, of Loveland, was arrested on a felony charge of desecration, according to the complaint from Hamilton County courts.

On May 13, Miniard went into the chapel at Good Samaritan Hospital and defecated on the altar, the court record explains.

She then used the fabric runner on the altar to wipe herself, the court document explains.

Then, according to the court record, Miniard smeared her feces on the altar table using a picture she found inside the chapel.

The court document did not explain why Miniard did what she is accused of doing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

A fight broke out at the Guardians game Saturday
Ballgame brawl: fight breaks out between fans at Guardians game
Fight breaks out at Saturday guardians game
Fight breaks out at Saturday guardians game
As the Cleveland Marathon approaches, some are running into concerns of the new route.
Get ready, get set, what to know: Cleveland Marathon happening this weekend
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?