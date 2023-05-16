2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Woman jumps out of moving van on interstate to escape kidnapping, police say

The woman told police she jumped out of the moving van on I-240 west at the Getwell Road exit...
The woman told police she jumped out of the moving van on I-240 west at the Getwell Road exit ramp in Memphis.(marekuliasz/Getty Images via Canva)
By Myracle Evans and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A woman jumped out of a moving vehicle after she was kidnapped in Memphis, according to police.

The Memphis Police Department said a man approached the victim as she walked toward a BP gas station around 4 a.m. Monday.

According to the report, details are limited, but the woman ended up inside the suspect’s van. Police said the suspect began speeding on the interstate as he hit the victim and pulled her hair.

The woman told police she took off her shoes, began hitting the suspect and jumped out of the moving van on I-240 west at the Getwell Road exit ramp.

The woman was able to contact her boyfriend, who picked her up and took her to St. Francis Hospital.

She suffered a broken ankle and road rashes on her left shoulder, left thigh and backside.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past two weeks. Why?
President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia,...
Biden and congressional leaders to meet in debt ceiling showdown as McCarthy pushes for faster deal
FILE - Line cooks are seen in this restaurant kitchen. Spending is up at bars and restaurants,...
Retail sales up 0.4% in April, buoyed by solid job market and declining prices
Sand and debris spiraled around the child before the umpire rescued him.
WATCH: Dust devil whirls around young catcher