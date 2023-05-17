19 Troubleshooters get answers for Cleveland man with ‘unlivable’ bathroom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man on Cleveland’s west side said his bathroom ceiling has collapsed and it’s making his apartment “unlivable.”

Mildew, mold, and murky water covers Raymond Bloom’s bathroom.

“It’s not livable,” Bloom said. “I mean it’s continuing to leak.”

Bloom said he has stopped by his apartment’s main office several times to get it fixed, but nothing has been done.

“They sent somebody up here but they only look at it and say they are going to fix it but they never do,” Bloom said.

Bloom showed 19 News his receipts that his rent is paid. However, he is holding off on paying this month until his unit is fixed.

When he called the 19 Troubleshooters for help, we got answers.

The building’s management told 19 News they are under new management and doing renovations to the building.

In the meantime, they said they will move Bloom to a different unit until his is repaired.

“I’m very frustrated about it,” Bloom said. “I’m fed up with it.”

