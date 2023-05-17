2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

19 Troubleshooters get answers for Cleveland man with ‘unlivable’ bathroom

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man on Cleveland’s west side said his bathroom ceiling has collapsed and it’s making his apartment “unlivable.”

Mildew, mold, and murky water covers Raymond Bloom’s bathroom.

“It’s not livable,” Bloom said. “I mean it’s continuing to leak.”

Bloom said he has stopped by his apartment’s main office several times to get it fixed, but nothing has been done.

“They sent somebody up here but they only look at it and say they are going to fix it but they never do,” Bloom said.

Bloom showed 19 News his receipts that his rent is paid. However, he is holding off on paying this month until his unit is fixed.

When he called the 19 Troubleshooters for help, we got answers.

Lorain property owner pledges to repair collapsing balconies months after 19 News

The building’s management told 19 News they are under new management and doing renovations to the building.

In the meantime, they said they will move Bloom to a different unit until his is repaired.

“I’m very frustrated about it,” Bloom said. “I’m fed up with it.”

Massive pothole on the Shoreway causes crash in Cleveland

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Michael Stennett
Charge dropped against suspect accused of stalking Cleveland EMT worker
Dark Side of the Land goes inside the investigation into the unsolved 2013 murder of Aliza...
Cold-blooded silence: New podcast details roadblocks in unsolved 2013 murder of Cleveland Clinic nurse
City of Cleveland says speed tables are working to slow drivers down
City of Cleveland says speed tables are working to slow drivers down
City of Cleveland says speed tables are working to slow drivers down
City of Cleveland says speed tables are working to slow drivers down