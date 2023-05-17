Akron Dollar General employee punched during robbery, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman working at an Akron Dollar General store told police she was punched in the face several times after she confronted a female shoplifter.

The attack happened around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of S. Main St.

The employee told police the woman was trying to leave the store with a basket of health and beauty items she had not paid for.

After assaulting the clerk, the shoplifter dropped her basket and fled.

Officers found the shoplifter several blocks from the store. Police said she did have some stolen merchandise on her and a small amount of methamphetamines.

Cheyenne Ranieri, 26, is now charged with robbery and possession of drugs.

Akron police said the employee suffered minor injuries.

