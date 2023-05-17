2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron man stabbed during attempted robbery

Officers are looking for a suspect they say stabbed a man while attempting to rob him.
Officers are looking for a suspect they say stabbed a man while attempting to rob him.(woio)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are looking for a suspect they say stabbed a man while attempting to rob him.

Police responded to the 100 block of Balch Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a reported stabbing.

The 63-year-old victim told police an unknown man got in the passenger seat of his car while he was stopped at the corner of Crosby Street and Oakdale, officials say.

Police say the suspect puled a knife and demanded the man’s property.

The victim suffered a cut to the hand from fighting with the suspect.

Officials say the suspect ran away on foot after the botched robbery.

The suspect was described as a black man around 50 to 60 years old.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

