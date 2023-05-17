GALION, Ohio (WOIO) - A box truck was involved in a hit-skip in the city of Galion, police confirmed, and officers asked the community on May 16 to help with the investigation.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the box truck shared by Galion Police:

Box-truck wanted in Galion hit-skip, police say (Galion Police)

Police urge anyone who knows what company this box truck belongs to, who the driver was, where the truck may be, or have any other information on this hit-skip to come forward.

Call the Galion Police Department and ask for Ofc. Thomas at 419-468-9111 to share your tips.

