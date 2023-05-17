2 Strong 4 Bullies
Box-truck wanted in Galion hit-skip, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GALION, Ohio (WOIO) - A box truck was involved in a hit-skip in the city of Galion, police confirmed, and officers asked the community on May 16 to help with the investigation.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the box truck shared by Galion Police:

Police urge anyone who knows what company this box truck belongs to, who the driver was, where the truck may be, or have any other information on this hit-skip to come forward.

Call the Galion Police Department and ask for Ofc. Thomas at 419-468-9111 to share your tips.

