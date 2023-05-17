2 Strong 4 Bullies
Charge dropped against suspect accused of stalking Cleveland EMT worker

Investigation will continue
Michael Stennett
Michael Stennett(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)
By Brian Koster
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The charge against Michael Stennett for allegedly stalking Cleveland EMT worker Lachelle Jordan will be dismissed Thursday, according to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office.

County prosecutor’s communications manager Alexandria Bauer released the following statement regarding the dismissal of the charge, “A joint motion to reduce the bond was filed because at this point we have inconsistent evidence to substantiate the stalking complaint against Michael Stennett. Tomorrow, that case will be dismissed and the investigation will continue. Any further charging decisions will be made after a thorough investigation is complete. Numerous law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation. We decline to comment further at this point.”

Stennet will have to wear a GPS monitor and must have no contact with the witness.

A final pretrial hearing is scheduled for May, 30, according to Cuyahoga County Court records.

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest updates.

