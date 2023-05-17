2 Strong 4 Bullies
City of Cleveland says speed tables are working to slow drivers down

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Last summer, the city of Cleveland took on a huge task -- trying to slow down speeders on residential streets.

They took this on after multiple reports of crashes and heartbreaking deaths.

As part of a pilot program, crews put down speed tables and now, nine months later, they’re getting feedback on how it’s going.

City leaders said since these speed pilots went up last summer, they’ve slowed down drivers almost 8 miles per hour.

Last April, 5-year-old Apolina Asumani was killed by a hit-and-run driver on West 50th Street near Clark Avenue.

Neighbors were so distraught, they put up their own speed bump to slow down drivers.

Last June, the city of Cleveland announced the pilot program, with speed tables being put up at 10 locations throughout the city, many of them residential neighborhoods.

But, they’re not done yet.

They’re still collecting data and Mayor Justin Bibb hopes with the city council’s support, he can get another $3 million to install more speed tables and other safety improvements, as part of the “Back to Basics” fund.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

