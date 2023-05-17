Cleveland daycare shuts down after boy leaves building unsupervised

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local daycare shuts down after a little boy was found wandering alone on the streets. The employees had no clue he was even gone.

Lights out and doors are locked at Brilliant Beginnings Child Care Center in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

On May 9, 2023, the owner voluntarily shut it down.

“I am ecstatic that they are shut down,” Malika Risely said.

19 News first introduced you to Risely on May 4. She was angry and frustrated.

Risely’s five-year-old son, Giovanni, somehow got out of the daycare.

Little Giovanni was almost hit by a car while walking alone down the street.

Brilliant Beginnings’ employees were unaware he left. Risely said they didn’t even call her to tell her Gio was missing, instead she got a call from another parent.

“When I first got the call, I felt like my heart dropped to my stomach,” Risely said. “I was scared like any other mother would be. I was scared. I didn’t know how to feel.”

Police found Gio safe.

Two weeks later, The Ohio department of Job and Family Services confirmed Brilliant Beginnings has closed after 19 News report.

The state released a statement:

“Following discussions between ODJFS and Brilliant Beginnings regarding allegations brought forth by Channel 19 and others, the provider informed us that they were permanently closing their program.”

“My son got the justice I was looking for,’ Risely said.

She said she trusted the daycare with her son, knowing they would protect him at all cost.

“For them to sit there and say that you’ll have no worries with him in there and he will be fine in there, we got him and we will keep a close eye on him and for that to happen really messed up my head.”

She is urging every mom to do their research.

“I really want women to be careful where they send their kids to school and stuff like that because you never know what could happen. Take that as an example.”

Brilliant Beginnings can’t reopen without applying and being approved for a new license.

Gio now stays with family and friends during the day while mom is at work until he starts school in September.

