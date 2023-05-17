Cleveland Public Library hosts therapy ponies at West Park Branch

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Don’t just read about horses, see them for yourself at the Cleveland Public Library!

The West Park Branch is welcoming the Tender Touch miniature horses from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on May 17.

These miniature horses serve as therapy ponies, who “can help reduce stress and anxiety and provide many other therapeutic and healing benefits,” Cleveland Public Library stated.

The West Park Branch is located on 3805 West 157th Street.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.