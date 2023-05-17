2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cold-blooded silence: New podcast details road blocks in unsolved 2013 murder of Cleveland Clinic nurse

Dark Side of the Land goes inside the investigation into the unsolved 2013 murder of Aliza Sherman.(WOIO)
By 19 News Investigative Team
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two days before Aliza Sherman’s divorce case was set to go to trial, the 53-year-old Cleveland Clinic nurse was brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight outside of her attorney’s office.

But who wanted the mother of four dead?

In the latest episode of the true crime podcast, Dark Side of the Land, 19 News anchor Tiffani Tucker sits down with Aliza’s loved ones and investigators, who reveal the road blocks they have encountered while working to solve the 2013 cold case murder.

“Cold-Blooded Silence: The Unsolved Murder of Aliza Sherman” is available now on all major podcast platforms, including SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

