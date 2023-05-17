2 Strong 4 Bullies
Credit card stolen out of Cleveland car used in Lakewood CVS, police say

Credit card stolen out of Cleveland car used in Lakewood CVS, police say
Credit card stolen out of Cleveland car used in Lakewood CVS, police say
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of using a credit card that was stolen out of a car is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying her.

Police said the victim’s car was broken into on West 112th Street between Detroit Avenue and Franklin Boulevard sometime between midnight and 4 a.m. on April 30.

The victim’s credit card, debit card, gift cards, and Ohio driver’s license were stolen, police listed.

A suspect used the credit card at the CVS at 11706 Clifton Blvd. in Lakewood around 4:30 a.m., according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Credit card stolen out of Cleveland car used in Lakewood CVS, police say
Credit card stolen out of Cleveland car used in Lakewood CVS, police say
Credit card stolen out of Cleveland car used in Lakewood CVS, police say
Credit card stolen out of Cleveland car used in Lakewood CVS, police say
Credit card stolen out of Cleveland car used in Lakewood CVS, police say
Credit card stolen out of Cleveland car used in Lakewood CVS, police say

Police said she appears to have tattoos on her left arm and right elbow and wrist.

If you recognize this misuse of credit card suspect or have any other information on these crimes, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-) 252-7463.

Reference report #2023-135891 with your tips.

