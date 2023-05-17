Crews battle fire at Olmsted Township home

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire broke out in an Olmsted Township home Tuesday night.

Crews were called to the house located in the 26900 block of Elizabeth Lane around 850 pm.

Olmsted Falls Fire provided mutual aid at the scene of the fire.

19 News has reached out to Olmsted Township for more information but has yet to hear back.

The house was heavily damaged in the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back with 19 News for the latest information.

