Cuyahoga County prosecutor announces indictments against 11 people for ‘corrupt activity’

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce the indictment of 11 people on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

According to O’Malley, the crimes happened in multiple different counties.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul Hanna will also be at the news conference.

At this time, no further information is being released.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

