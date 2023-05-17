Fairview Park police warn residents about employment scams

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are warning residents not to fall for fake job or employment scams.

Police said the criminals lead the victims to believe they have a job or a potential job.

The criminals then ask for personal identification or for the victims to send them money.

According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, 16,012 people reported being victims of employment scams in 2020, with losses totaling more than $59 million.

