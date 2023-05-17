2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Fairview Park police warn residents about employment scams

(WBKO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are warning residents not to fall for fake job or employment scams.

Police said the criminals lead the victims to believe they have a job or a potential job.

The criminals then ask for personal identification or for the victims to send them money.

According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, 16,012 people reported being victims of employment scams in 2020, with losses totaling more than $59 million.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Terrence Greene
Trial underway for Cleveland dance teacher accused of sexually assaulting former students
A train derailment in Medina County has shut down SR 301 in Spencer, Ohio.
Train derailed in Medina County shuts down traffic on SR 301
One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Cleveland's West Boulevard neighborhood
Victim in serious condition after West Boulevard neighborhood shooting
Train derailed in Medina County shuts down traffic on SR 301
Train derailed in Medina County shuts down traffic on SR 301