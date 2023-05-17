2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Groundbreaking ceremony for Cleveland Heights project nearly 20 years in the making

By Steven Hernandez (WTCL)
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - After years of delays, construction of new, mixed-use apartments on the corner of Lee Road and Meadowbrook Boulevard is finally underway.

“There’s a lot of joy today,” said Cleveland Heights mayor Kahlil Seren.

The Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project had been in the works since 2005. At Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony, Mayor Seren explained the city faced several financial struggles in light of the 2008 mortgage crisis.

“For a variety of economic reasons, that development never came,” he said, “until today.”

Council President Melody Joy Hart said the undeveloped plot of land became its own community hot topic: “A lot of people are like ‘when is something going to get done? Because it’s been sitting here for years.’”

The new $66 million facility will feature over 200 apartments and over 8,500 square feet of commercial space.

19 News reached out to several businesses along Lee Road. Several employees chose not to participate in an interview, but expressed the development as a positive for the city.

Robert Peto works at Dewey’s Pizza, who agrees: “More people living here, more people can work in this area because then they’re in walking distance, so then that’s great for Cleveland Heights.”

The city’s current outlook expects the apartment complex to be complete within the next 18 to 24 months. Meanwhile, city leaders hope future construction projects don’t take so long to start.

“I sure hope not,” Council President Hart said, “but I don’t think it will...I think we got a better rhythm to it.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Ashtabula Area City Schools
Lawsuit claims Ashtabula Schools covered-up sexual abuse cases for decades
Ongoing elevator issues leave tenants stranded at Euclid apartment building
Ongoing elevator issues leave tenants stranded at Euclid apartment building
Akron breaks ground on new $9.5 million fire station
Akron breaks ground on new $9.5 million fire station
Ballpark brawl: Fight breaks out between fans at Cleveland Guardians game
Ballpark brawl: Fight breaks out between fans at Cleveland Guardians game