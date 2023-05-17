Groundbreaking ceremony for Cleveland Heights project nearly 20 years in the making

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - After years of delays, construction of new, mixed-use apartments on the corner of Lee Road and Meadowbrook Boulevard is finally underway.

“There’s a lot of joy today,” said Cleveland Heights mayor Kahlil Seren.

The Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project had been in the works since 2005. At Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony, Mayor Seren explained the city faced several financial struggles in light of the 2008 mortgage crisis.

“For a variety of economic reasons, that development never came,” he said, “until today.”

Council President Melody Joy Hart said the undeveloped plot of land became its own community hot topic: “A lot of people are like ‘when is something going to get done? Because it’s been sitting here for years.’”

The new $66 million facility will feature over 200 apartments and over 8,500 square feet of commercial space.

19 News reached out to several businesses along Lee Road. Several employees chose not to participate in an interview, but expressed the development as a positive for the city.

Robert Peto works at Dewey’s Pizza, who agrees: “More people living here, more people can work in this area because then they’re in walking distance, so then that’s great for Cleveland Heights.”

The city’s current outlook expects the apartment complex to be complete within the next 18 to 24 months. Meanwhile, city leaders hope future construction projects don’t take so long to start.

“I sure hope not,” Council President Hart said, “but I don’t think it will...I think we got a better rhythm to it.”

