2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Guardians buying in on Bibee

The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the...
The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the Hope Memorial Bridge.(Source: Cleveland Guardians)
By Mark Schwab
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tanner Bibee is off to a great start for the Guardians, and opening eyes. “He’s a crazy talent on the mound,” said Josh Naylor. “He’s got electric stuff, and pitches with at on of confidence.”

The Guardians have a reputation for developing good pitching. Bibee is a product of their system, and it’s a system that he learned much from. “Learning how to win, learning how to pitch,” he said. “Every level was pretty necessary for me, at least, to get to the next level.”

His development has continued at the big league level. He’s made four starts, they did not all go his way. His third start against Detroit was his first bad one. The Tigers got him for seven hits and four runs in less than four innings of work, but sometimes you need that bump in the road. “A little bit of a wake up call to stay up on stuff,” Bibee said. “Not getting complacent about delivery, stuff like that.”

Bibee does have high expectations of himself, and with the way he has started, you could see more and more being expected of him, maybe soon. If Bibee were a stock, the experts would say, buy in.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam against the...
Guardians star Jose Ramirez placed on bereavement list
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
Angels rally in 9th to beat Guardians 5-4, end 10-game skid at Cleveland
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani walks to the dugout against the Detroit Tigers in the...
Terry Francona on Angels star Shohei Ohtani: ‘There’s nothing he can’t do’
Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson celebrates in the dugout with teammates after scoring on a...
Guardians blasted by Tigers 5-0, drop 2 of 3 in series