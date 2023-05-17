Guardians buying in on Bibee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tanner Bibee is off to a great start for the Guardians, and opening eyes. “He’s a crazy talent on the mound,” said Josh Naylor. “He’s got electric stuff, and pitches with at on of confidence.”

The Guardians have a reputation for developing good pitching. Bibee is a product of their system, and it’s a system that he learned much from. “Learning how to win, learning how to pitch,” he said. “Every level was pretty necessary for me, at least, to get to the next level.”

His development has continued at the big league level. He’s made four starts, they did not all go his way. His third start against Detroit was his first bad one. The Tigers got him for seven hits and four runs in less than four innings of work, but sometimes you need that bump in the road. “A little bit of a wake up call to stay up on stuff,” Bibee said. “Not getting complacent about delivery, stuff like that.”

Bibee does have high expectations of himself, and with the way he has started, you could see more and more being expected of him, maybe soon. If Bibee were a stock, the experts would say, buy in.

