Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac: ‘I don’t feel like I’m far away’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Zach Plesac, sent down by the Guardians May 4, is working on his mechanics and trying to increase his velocity at AAA and is planning for a quick return to Cleveland.

“I don’t feel like I’m far away,” Plesac said Wednesday. “I’m confident in myself.”

Plesac, 28, has made 2 starts for Columbus, posting a 1.64 ERA. He’s scheduled to start again Friday.

He’s allowed 7 hits in 11 innings, fanning 12 and walking five.

Plesac says he’s averaging 93.5 MPH in Columbus but has touched 97 and 98 a few times.

His Cleveland numbers were ghastly: 1-2 with a 7.59 ERA.

The right-hander is making $2.95 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility.

