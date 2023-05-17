2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Chill in the air today; high risk of frost tonight

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold and dry air mass is place today. A brisk north wind off of Lake Erie. The sky is sunny, but it won’t help to warm things up much. High temperatures will remain in the 50s in many towns. The wind will turn light tonight and that will set the stage for a good threat for frost away from the lakeshore. You’ll need to cover the plants before you go to bed. Overnight temperatures expected to drop into the 30s. Temperatures rebound back closer to average tomorrow afternoon. The next cold front forecast to track through Friday night. Rain will become likely from west to east on Friday. Our latest forecast has this system moving through faster. That means Saturday is trending drier.

