Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling like October today; Frost Advisory in place tonight

By Samantha Roberts
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A very cold and very dry air mass is in place today.

While there will be abundant sunshine through the afternoon, temperatures will not warm up much at all.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs in the 50s today.

With winds coming right off the lake sustained at 10 to 20 mph, it will feel a lot more like October than mid-May.

Inland communities will climb into the low 60s.

It’s going to be so cold tonight that the National Weather Service has issued a late-season Frost Advisory for most of northeast Ohio.

Winds will relax through the evening, allowing patchy frost to develop.

Temperatures will tumble into the mid and upper 30s by Thursday morning.

Lakeshore communities should be a tad warmer overnight.

While tomorrow will start off on a cold and frosty note, temperatures will gradually thaw into the upper 60s and lower 70s tomorrow afternoon.

Our next cold front will move through late Friday into Saturday.

Ahead of it, temperatures will soar into the upper 70s on Friday afternoon.

Some spots may hit 80 degrees!

Isolated, hit-or-miss showers, and even a few rumbles of thunder, will develop Friday afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous Friday evening as the front moves through.

A few showers will linger into Saturday morning.

The rest of the weekend will feature dry conditions.

