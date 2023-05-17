2 Strong 4 Bullies
Prince Harry, Meghan say they were involved in car chase by ‘aggressive’ paparazzi

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince Andrew leave Westminster Abbey following the...
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince Andrew leave Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Toby Melville, Pool via AP)(Toby Melville | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were involved in a car chase while being followed by photographers following a charity event in New York, the couple’s office said Wednesday.

The pair, together with Meghan’s mother, were followed for more than two hours by a half-dozen vehicles with blacked-out windows after leaving the event.

Their office said in a statement that the chase “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.” It called the incident “near catastrophic.”

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” the statement from the couple said.

Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi in Paris.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

