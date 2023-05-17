STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stow Police Department has four more paws enforcing the laws, and his name is K-9 Rip!

Rip is a 15-month-old German Shepherd whose parents were imported from Germany to the United States, where he was born.

He joins Ofc. Kris Maruna as the newest K-9 team, who completed a six week training course at Von Der Haus Gill German Shepherds and Police K-9 Academy.

The team is trained in apprehension, handler protection, narcotics detection, and tracking.

They earned their certification in patrol-related testing and special-purpose testing on May 12 through the State of Ohio and the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers.

“The department is excited to have Officer Maruna and Rip join Officer Pat Myers and Diesel as the two Stow Police Department K-9 teams,” the Stow Police Department shared.

Stow Police welcome K-9 Officer Rip to the force (Stow Police)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.