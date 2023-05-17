Train derailed in Medina County shuts down traffic on SR 301

SPENCER, Ohio (WOIO) - A train derailment in Medina County has shut down SR 301 in Spencer, Ohio.

Officials say 301 is closed off at SR 162.

Police say it is not believed to be carrying any hazardous materials.

Officials say the train is owned by Wheeling and Lake Erie Railway Company, who is on scene.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 news for updates.

