Trial underway for Cleveland dance teacher accused of sexually assaulting former students

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for a dance instructor accused of sexually assaulting more than a half-dozen of his former students began Monday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kevin Kelley.

Terence Greene, 57, was a former teacher at the Cleveland School of Arts near Stearns Road and Carnegie Avenue in Cleveland for 19 years.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said from 1998 to 2019, and during his time as the dance teacher, Greene allegedly sexually assaulted nine students, all under the age of 18, in the dressing room of the school, at events they traveled both to in and out of state, in his car, and at his residence near Churchill Avenue and Orville Avenue in Cleveland.

In June 2020, the victims reported this to the Cleveland Division of Police.

On Aug. 13, 2020, Greene was arrested.

On Sept. 3, 2020, Terence Green was indicted on the following charges:

• 18 counts of Rape

• 29 counts of Sexual Battery

• Two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition

• Eight counts of Felonious Assault

• 14 counts of Kidnapping

• Three counts of Disseminating Matter Harmful To Juveniles