Twin brothers graduate high school as valedictorian, salutatorian

Twins graduating as valedictorian and salutatorian are making school history. (Source: WALB)
By Alicia Lewis and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) – Twin brothers are making history at a high school in Georgia, where they will graduate as valedictorian and salutatorian of their class.

For the 2023 graduating class of Randolph-Clay High School in Cuthbert, Mykel Rainey will be the valedictorian, and Markel Rainey will be the salutatorian.

The Rainey brothers said they came into their senior year with the mindset of succeeding beyond any limitations.

“Last year, we participated in graduation as honor students. And that’s when it really came to fruition that we could be this. So, we started thinking of the possibilities like, what if?” Mykel Rainey said.

To be selected as valedictorian and salutatorian you must maintain an A/B grade on the honor roll and a 3.5 GPA.

The twins’ parents said they couldn’t be prouder of their sons.

“You know, boys tend to stray away and be hard and difficult, but I didn’t get that from them … If they had issues or doubts and I pushed them. They did so. Surprised but not surprised,” mom Tamika Rainey said.

The dynamic duo said their education doesn’t stop here. They are heading to Savannah State University this fall.

