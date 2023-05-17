WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Rather than say, “I’m not ‘lovin’ it,’” a disgruntled customer assaulted a McDonald’s employee over an ice cream sundae, Willoughby Hills Police confirmed.

Detectives now need help identifying the woman labeled a suspect.

WHPD said the assault happed on May 7 at the McDonald’s located at 2841 Bishop Rd.

The woman who was “unhappy” with her ice cream sundae spit on the employee, jumped on her, and pushed her ground, WHPD stated.

The employee suffered minor injuries, but did not need to go to the hospital, according to WHPD.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Willoughby Hills Police:

‘Unhappy’ meal: McDonald’s customer spits on employee over ice cream sundae, Willoughby Hills Police say (Willoughby Hills Police)

If you recognize her or have any other information on this assault, call Ofc. Garrett Leonbruno or the WHPD Detective Bureau at 440-942-9111.

