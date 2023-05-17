2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Unhappy’ meal: McDonald’s customer spits on employee over ice cream sundae, Willoughby Hills Police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Rather than say, “I’m not ‘lovin’ it,’” a disgruntled customer assaulted a McDonald’s employee over an ice cream sundae, Willoughby Hills Police confirmed.

Detectives now need help identifying the woman labeled a suspect.

WHPD said the assault happed on May 7 at the McDonald’s located at 2841 Bishop Rd.

The woman who was “unhappy” with her ice cream sundae spit on the employee, jumped on her, and pushed her ground, WHPD stated.

The employee suffered minor injuries, but did not need to go to the hospital, according to WHPD.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Willoughby Hills Police:

If you recognize her or have any other information on this assault, call Ofc. Garrett Leonbruno or the WHPD Detective Bureau at 440-942-9111.

