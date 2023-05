CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting in Cleveland’s West boulevard neighborhood has sent one man to the hospital.

Cleveland EMS confirmed the victim was transported to MetroHealth Medical Campus in serious condition.

27 year old male GSW to the back. Shot in the street on W105th and Fortune Avenue. Shell casings were found in the street . The victim was transported to Metro Medical Health Center in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/LtP6iZayGp — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) May 17, 2023

The shooting happened at West 105th Street and Fortune Avenue.

Cleveland police could not confirm response.

