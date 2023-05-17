Willoughby police looking for 2 missing juveniles

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police are asking for help in locating two missing boys.

Willoughby police have identified the boys as Nico Rudiak, 12, and Dillon Lee, 13.

Police said they are not believed to be together anymore and were last seen late Tuesday evening.

Please call the Willoughby police detective bureau at 440-953-4210 with any information that could assist in locating them.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.