Willoughby police looking for 2 missing juveniles

Missing Willoughby boys
Missing Willoughby boys((Source: Willoughby police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police are asking for help in locating two missing boys.

Willoughby police have identified the boys as Nico Rudiak, 12, and Dillon Lee, 13.

Police said they are not believed to be together anymore and were last seen late Tuesday evening.

Please call the Willoughby police detective bureau at 440-953-4210 with any information that could assist in locating them.

