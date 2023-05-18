Black and Missing Foundation pays for billboard showcasing 3 missing people on I-480

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An organization dedicated to finding missing people of color has started a 16-city billboard campaign to increase visibility for missing people in the area.

Officials say the Black and Missing foundation is celebrating their 15-year anniversary by putting up billboards in 16 cities across the U.S highlighting missing people in each city.

A total of 48 people will be featured, officials say.

