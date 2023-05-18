2 Strong 4 Bullies
Buzz buzz: Bees take flight at Akron-Canton Airport

Hartville Honey Bee Farm at Akron-Canton Airport airfield.
Hartville Honey Bee Farm at Akron-Canton Airport airfield.
By Madeline Harden
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron-Canton Airport announced Tuesday an initiative to introduce bees from Hartville Honey Bee Farm to the airfield.

The airport will host about 60 colonies to bolster the population in Stark and Summit counties as a part of it’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, according to a release.

Hartville Honey Bee Farm at Akron-Canton Airport airfield.
Hartville Honey Bee Farm at Akron-Canton Airport airfield.

The Akron-Canton Airport plans on long-term care for the bees and plans for honey collection and sales to support local environmental initiatives.

“As an airport, we have a unique opportunity to do our part to help boost the bee population in our local ecosystem, and we believe that introducing bees to our airfield is an important step in that direction,” said Adam Dietry, Assistant Manager of Environmental Services.

Dietry also expressed excitement to be partnering with Hartville Honey, the family owned and operated bee farm that specializes in VSH-Italian and Saskatraz Hybrid queens, according to its site.

Mike White, owner of Hartville Honey Bee Farm, who is tasked with caring for the hives, said he believes this is a step in the right direction in sustainability for the environment and bee population.

Hartville Honey Bee Farm at Akron-Canton Airport airfield.
Hartville Honey Bee Farm at Akron-Canton Airport airfield.

Akron-Canton Airport joins several other airports nationwide, from Seattle-Tacoma to Chicago’s O’Hare, to host hives.

The release from Tuesday said the airport has received positive feedback from the local community and environmental organizations. It also hopes to serve as a model for other airports to follow.

