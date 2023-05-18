2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cam Gallagher powers Guardians past Chicago 3-1

Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias jogs past Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala as he scores on a single from Cam Gallagher during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(Erin Hooley | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Backup catcher Cam Gallagher threw out 2 base stealers and had an RBI single as the Guardians took the series finale in Chicago Thursday, 3-1.

The single broke an 0-for-34 skid by Gallagher and it was the first hit by any Cleveland catcher in the month of May.

Gabirel Arias had 2 hits, including a solo homer, while Brayan Rocchio made 2 sparkling plays at third base, filling in for Jose Ramirez.

Ramirez, on the bereavement list, missed the 3-game series but is expected back this weekend against the Mets in New York.

Emmanuel Clase worked the 9th for his 15th save.

