CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Officer clings to car as it drives off

A new video shows the moment a wanted man sped away from police, with one officer clinging to the car's roof. (Source: KCCI/CARROLL COUNTY POLICE/CNN)
By KCCI staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WARNING: Video contains bleeped profanity.

CARROLL, Iowa (KCCI) - A terrifying moment - when a Carroll police officer stepped on top of a moving car - started as a simple traffic stop.

Then officer Patrick McCarty told passenger Dennis Guider Jr. there was a warrant for his arrest.

The driver got out, Guider slid over to the driver’s seat, and the car started moving. McCarty pulled his gun.

The car continued to roll forward. Officers yelled at him to stop while Guider sat there with his hands up.

That’s when McCarty stepped on top of the car.

Guider continued to drive away as several more squad cars joined the chase, and McCarty hung on to the roof.

The chase only lasted for about a minute as Guider turned into a gravel lot and through a ditch, where McCarty lost his grip, fell to the ground and broke his back.

Guider pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle but claimed he feared for his life when the gun was pulled.

His attorney asked the judge for leniency during sentencing, claiming McCarty was never trained to step in front of a moving car.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

