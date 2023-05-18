2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

ChatGPT makes its debut as a smartphone app on iPhones

FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from ChatGPT, March 21, 2023, in Boston.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – ChatGPT is now a smartphone app, which could be good news for people who like to use the artificial intelligence chatbot and bad news for all the clone apps that have tried to profit off the technology.

The free app started to become available on iPhones in the U.S. on Thursday and will later be coming to Android phones. Unlike the web version, you can also ask it questions using your voice.

The company that makes it, OpenAI, said it will remain ad-free but “syncs your history across devices.”

“We’re starting our rollout in the U.S. and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks,” said a blog post announcing the new app, which is described in the App Store as the “official app” by OpenAI.

AI companies ought to be required to test their systems and disclose known risks, officials say. (CNN, POOL, WJAC, OPENAI.COM, ADOBE STOCK, VOLKSWAGEN, VGTRK)

It’s been more than five months since OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public, sparking excitement and alarm at its ability to generate convincingly human-like essays, poems, form letters and conversational answers to almost any question. But the San Francisco startup never seemed to be in a hurry to get it onto phones — where most people access the internet.

That helped fuel a rise of clones built on the same or similar technology, some of which the security firm Sophos described as “fleeceware” in a report this week because they push unsuspecting users toward enrolling in a free trial that converts into a recurring subscription, or use intrusive advertising techniques.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Cleveland Police remember fallen officers with badge case ceremony
(Source: Cleveland Clinic)
Cleveland Clinic has successfully implanted a dual cardiac device in the first patient in the world
Teen misses graduation after being shot, receives diploma in Cleveland hospital bed
Christiane Amanpour participates in the "Amanpour & Co." panel during the TCA Summer Press Tour...
CNN’s Amanpour criticizes network’s decision to hold Trump town hall
Pile of used staining rags, brushes spontaneously combust in Shaker Heights apartment
Pile of used staining rags, brushes spontaneously combust in Shaker Heights apartment