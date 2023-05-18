Cleveland Clinic has successfully implanted a dual cardiac device in the first patient in the world

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic doctors announced Thursday they have successfully implanted a dual cardiac device in the first patient in the world.

According to a Cleveland Clinic news release, this was part of a clinical trial, which aims to potentially treat heart failure symptoms.

“This could be an important advancement for heart failure patients, requiring just one procedure to deliver two important therapies and prevent sudden cardiac death,” said Bruce Wilkoff, M.D., director of Cardiac Pacing and Tachyarrhythmia Devices at Cleveland Clinic and principal investigator for the INTEGRA-D study. “The hope is that this rechargeable technology – with a potential battery life of up to 20 years – will significantly reduce the need for replacement procedures.”

The INTEGRA-D clinical study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a device that combines two proven cardiac therapies into one, according to the news release from the Cleveland Clinic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart failure affects an estimated 6.2 million Americans.

“We are looking forward to studying this new technology to determine its potential to advance treatments for patients living with heart failure,” said Niraj Varma, M.D., Ph.D., professor of medicine, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, consultant electrophysiologist at Cleveland Clinic London and national primary investigator of the INTEGRA-D clinical trial.

The clinical trial, sponsored by Impulse Dynamics, manufacturer of the device, will enroll 300 patients from 75 centers across the U.S. who will be followed for two years.

