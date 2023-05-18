2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Clinic has successfully implanted a dual cardiac device in the first patient in the world

(Source: Cleveland Clinic)
(Source: Cleveland Clinic)((Source: Cleveland Clinic))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic doctors announced Thursday they have successfully implanted a dual cardiac device in the first patient in the world.

According to a Cleveland Clinic news release, this was part of a clinical trial, which aims to potentially treat heart failure symptoms.

“This could be an important advancement for heart failure patients, requiring just one procedure to deliver two important therapies and prevent sudden cardiac death,” said Bruce Wilkoff, M.D., director of Cardiac Pacing and Tachyarrhythmia Devices at Cleveland Clinic and principal investigator for the INTEGRA-D study. “The hope is that this rechargeable technology – with a potential battery life of up to 20 years – will significantly reduce the need for replacement procedures.”

Cleveland Clinic has successfully implanted a dual cardiac device in the first patient in the...
Cleveland Clinic has successfully implanted a dual cardiac device in the first patient in the world.((Source: Cleveland Clinic))

The INTEGRA-D clinical study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a device that combines two proven cardiac therapies into one, according to the news release from the Cleveland Clinic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart failure affects an estimated 6.2 million Americans.

“We are looking forward to studying this new technology to determine its potential to advance treatments for patients living with heart failure,” said Niraj Varma, M.D., Ph.D., professor of medicine, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, consultant electrophysiologist at Cleveland Clinic London and national primary investigator of the INTEGRA-D clinical trial.

The clinical trial, sponsored by Impulse Dynamics, manufacturer of the device, will enroll 300 patients from 75 centers across the U.S. who will be followed for two years.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Missing 13-year-old Huron County boy found safe in California
Norfolk Southern rail replacements shut down Painesville crossings
Norfolk Southern rail replacements shut down Painesville crossings
Black and Missing Foundation pays for billboard showcasing 3 missing people on I-480
Black and Missing Foundation pays for billboard showcasing 3 missing people on I-480
Man dies after being shot while driving on I-76 in Norton