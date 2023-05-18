2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police remember fallen officers with badge case ceremony

By Madeline Harden
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In light of Police Memorial Week, Cleveland police are remembering fallen officers with the Cleveland Police Badge Case Ceremony at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center Thursday.

The ceremony, held at the case containing the badges of Cleveland officers slain in the line of duty, will honor not only the fallen officers, but the surviving family members as well.

The badge numbers will also be retired as the badges enter the case.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Chief Wayne Drummond and mother of fallen officer David Fahey Jr. spoke at the ceremony remembering the sacrifices made by the honored officers.

Among the officers honored in the badge case is officer Shane Bartek, who was killed in a carjacking in December 2022.

“Patrol officer Shane Bartek was an officer known for his devotion and commitment to police work and to the citizens of the city of Cleveland,” Drummond said, as previously reported by 19 News.

Police Week 2023 will continue with a parade Friday, from Lakeside Avenue and East 12th Street to the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society on West 3rd Street and Lakeside Avenue.

Senator Sherrod Brown honored Ohio’s fallen officers on Tuesday on the Senate floor, according to a release.

“Let’s honor the memories of these women and men who laid down their lives in service of their communities, by getting their fellow officers the tools and training they need to do their jobs, and to build trust with the communities they’re sworn to protect,” Brown said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

