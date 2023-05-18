2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood fights to make their streets safer

By Winnie Dortch
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People living in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood are furious with police and reckless drivers.

They have been working to try and slow down speeders. However, when a car crashed into a building because of a police chase, many were unhappy.

Cell phone video captured the aftermath of the crash on Franklin Boulevard.

It is a street where neighbors demanded something be done to deter speeding. Several drivers were killed or hurt over the past few years.

“Speed has been a problem. There’s a high rate of accidents,” William Heeter said. He lives on Franklin.

Sunday, May 14, Cleveland police spotted a car speeding.

“We got a white Durango with black rims, taking off at a high rate of speed.”

The driver eventually hit a few cars and then crashed into Cogswell Hall on west 71st and franklin.

“We’re concerned about the safety of everybody and we don’t need cars flipping into old buildings on this street,” Heeter said. “I think that the community and the residents of this street care less about whatever was going on with that driver than the safety of the pedestrians of the children and the families that live on this street. We don’t want high speed pursuits down our street.”

For more than a decade, Heeter and others have complained about reckless drivers.

The city listened to their concerns, prompting a full construction project. Phase 1 was completed last year.

Roundabouts were installed and the city lowered the speed limit between West 85th and West 50th Streets.

As of April 2023, work is currently being done between West 50th and West 25th Streets.

This also includes curb ramps and roundabouts.

“I think it has reduced speed on the street for the most part. there’s still a lot that could be done but it’s a good starting point,” Heeter said.

The project is set to be completed in August.

