Crime Stoppers offering reward for tips in murder of man at Cleveland intersection

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the May 11 murder of a 29-year-old man.

Dawaun Drake ((Source: Cleveland police))

Cleveland police said Dawaun Drake was stopped at a traffic light at E. 65th Street and Bessemer Avenue when a red Chevy Malibu with tinted windows pulled up next to him.

Man gunned down on Cleveland’s East Side; police search for suspect vehicle (Source: Cleveland police)

Cleveland police said someone in the Malibu shot Drake and then fled the scene.

Officers said Drake was located deceased in the vehicle.

If you have any information, please call Cleveland police homicide detectives at 216-623-5464 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

