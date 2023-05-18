2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fire heavily damages home in Cleveland’s Euclid-Green neighborhood

Cleveland house fire in Euclid Green neighborhood.
Cleveland house fire in Euclid Green neighborhood.(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire rushed through a Cleveland home located on Arabella Road Thursday afternoon.

An employee of a nearby business called 911 around 250pm for a couch that was on fire on the front porch of the house.

When firefighters arrived on the scene the house was fully involved with fire on all three floors.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters, according to Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Division of Fire.

The cause of the fire is believed to be from cigarette smoking at this time.

