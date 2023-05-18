2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Former owner of North Olmsted’s Artist for a Day pleads guilty

Kevin Frederick (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Kevin Frederick (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former North Olmsted business owner pleaded guilty to eight counts of disorderly conduct for behavior towards some of his female employees at Artist for a Day in the 28000 block of Lorain Rd.

Kevin Frederick was ordered to pay a fine by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams.

North Olmsted police began their investigation of Frederick, 60, in January 2021 after three females, ages 17, 19 and 19, went to police with their complaints.

In July of 2021, Frederick was indicted on seven counts of gross sexual imposition.

In November 2022, Frederick was indicted on 17 new counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of sexual imposition.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Teen misses graduation after being shot, receives diploma in Cleveland hospital bed
(Source: Cleveland Clinic)
Cleveland Clinic has successfully implanted a dual cardiac device in the first patient in the world
Man gunned down on Cleveland’s East Side; police search for suspect vehicle
Crime Stoppers offering reward for tips in murder of man at Cleveland intersection
19 News 3-4 p.m.
Teen misses graduation after being shot, receives diploma in Cleveland hospital bed