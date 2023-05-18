Former owner of North Olmsted’s Artist for a Day pleads guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former North Olmsted business owner pleaded guilty to eight counts of disorderly conduct for behavior towards some of his female employees at Artist for a Day in the 28000 block of Lorain Rd.

Kevin Frederick was ordered to pay a fine by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams.

North Olmsted police began their investigation of Frederick, 60, in January 2021 after three females, ages 17, 19 and 19, went to police with their complaints.

In July of 2021, Frederick was indicted on seven counts of gross sexual imposition.

In November 2022, Frederick was indicted on 17 new counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of sexual imposition.