Free produce being distributed at West Side Market until the end of June

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland, Food Access Raises Everyone (FARE), along with Produce Perks Midwest to increase access to fresh, healthy food for Cleveland residents and support vendors at the West Side Market.

Produce Perks provide TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) eligible families $240 in free fruit and vegetable coupons to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables at the West Side Market before June 30, 2023.

FARE will be on-site at the West Side Market starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 to assess eligibility and distribute coupon booklets while supplies last. Chef Ja’Milla Hatchett-Bey will provide healthy cooking demonstrations and music while families wait to check their eligibility.

Coupons will be redeemable until June 30, 2023, only at West Side Market.

The Produce Perks program was piloted at West Side Market last year. In 2022, $35,000 worth of Produce Perks coupons were distributed to the 265 families who participated in the program. West Side Market had the best turnout rate in the state with a 95 percent redemption rate. The state average redemption rate was 54 percent in 2022.

Last year, program participants came from every ward in the city with 46 percent of Cleveland program participants from eastside neighborhoods and 54 percent from westside neighborhoods.

All fresh produce vendors at the West Side Market are participating in the program.

The Produce Perks Pilot will be supported through a state allocation of TANF funding, a federal program administered through the State of Ohio’s Department of Job and Family Services. TANF guidelines require eligible households to have minors or pregnant women in the house as well as meet income requirements based on federal poverty guidelines.

For more information on this program and the eligibility requirements go to produceperks.org/wsm or call 216-400-9609.

