2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Free produce being distributed at West Side Market until the end of June

Coupon booklets to be distributed on Saturday
Mayor Justin Bibb outlines goals for West Side Market
Mayor Justin Bibb outlines goals for West Side Market
By Brian Koster
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland, Food Access Raises Everyone (FARE), along with Produce Perks Midwest to increase access to fresh, healthy food for Cleveland residents and support vendors at the West Side Market.

Produce Perks provide TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) eligible families $240 in free fruit and vegetable coupons to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables at the West Side Market before June 30, 2023.

FARE will be on-site at the West Side Market starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 to assess eligibility and distribute coupon booklets while supplies last. Chef Ja’Milla Hatchett-Bey will provide healthy cooking demonstrations and music while families wait to check their eligibility.

Coupons will be redeemable until June 30, 2023, only at West Side Market.

The Produce Perks program was piloted at West Side Market last year. In 2022, $35,000 worth of Produce Perks coupons were distributed to the 265 families who participated in the program. West Side Market had the best turnout rate in the state with a 95 percent redemption rate. The state average redemption rate was 54 percent in 2022.

Last year, program participants came from every ward in the city with 46 percent of Cleveland program participants from eastside neighborhoods and 54 percent from westside neighborhoods.

All fresh produce vendors at the West Side Market are participating in the program.

The Produce Perks Pilot will be supported through a state allocation of TANF funding, a federal program administered through the State of Ohio’s Department of Job and Family Services. TANF guidelines require eligible households to have minors or pregnant women in the house as well as meet income requirements based on federal poverty guidelines.

For more information on this program and the eligibility requirements go to produceperks.org/wsm or call 216-400-9609.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Norton police investigating shooting
Norton Police investigating shooting near SR-21, I-76 interchange
High-speed chase ends in crash in Cleveland
Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood fights to make their streets safer
Charge dropped against suspect accused of stalking Cleveland EMT worker
Charge dropped against suspect accused of stalking Cleveland EMT worker
Bill that looks to change Ohio higher education instruction passes Senate
Bill that looks to change Ohio higher education instruction passes Senate