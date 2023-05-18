2 Strong 4 Bullies
Frost damages vineyard in Geneva

Frost damages grapes
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The early morning frost on Thursday caused substantial damage to at least one of the vineyards in Geneva.

19 News Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak said a record low temperature of 32 degrees was recorded at the Akron-Canton Airport.

According to a Facebook post from Hundley Cellars in Geneva, their grapes are “frozen solid.”

Hundley Cellars, located in the 6400 block of N. River Rd. is a family-owned vineyard.

Hundley Cellars is also encouraging the public to support local farmers.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

