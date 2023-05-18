2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

House fire in Cleveland’s Buckeye Woodhill neighborhood

E. 108th fire
E. 108th fire((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters quickly put out a house fire on the city’s East side Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the home at E. 108th Street ad Buckeye Avenue around 6:20 a.m.

E. 108th fire
E. 108th fire((Source: WOIO))

This is in the city’s Buckeye Woodhill neighborhood.

The fire was on the outside of the structure.

Initial reports had an occupant trapped, but that was not the case.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

A Brook Park police chase ended in Cleveland early Thursday morning.
Brook Park police chase suspects into Cleveland
Mayor Justin Bibb outlines goals for West Side Market
Free produce being distributed at West Side Market until the end of June
Norton police investigating shooting
Norton Police investigating shooting near SR-21, I-76 interchange
High-speed chase ends in crash in Cleveland
Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood fights to make their streets safer