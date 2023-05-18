House fire in Cleveland’s Buckeye Woodhill neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters quickly put out a house fire on the city’s East side Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the home at E. 108th Street ad Buckeye Avenue around 6:20 a.m.

E. 108th fire ((Source: WOIO))

This is in the city’s Buckeye Woodhill neighborhood.

The fire was on the outside of the structure.

Initial reports had an occupant trapped, but that was not the case.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

