Man dies after being shot while driving on I-76 in Norton

(ODOT)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old man died Wednesday evening after being shot while driving on I-76 near S.R. 21.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, the victim was traveling eastbound when the suspect, who was traveling in another vehicle, fired several shots.

After the shooting, the victim crashed into a concrete median.

EMS transported the man to Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m.

His name is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Norton police.

