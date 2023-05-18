Man drives forklift through Cleveland business, causes $50K+ in damage
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a man that drove a forklift through a Cleveland business, causing thousands of dollars in damage.
According to police, on May 14 around 11:30 p.m. the man broke the window to a business located on the 4000 block of Clark Avenue.
He drove a tow motor through the hallway, police said, causing over $50,000 in damage.
The man also stole a digital scale.
Police said the business has been forced to shut down as a result.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.
