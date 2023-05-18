Nicotine Bandit: Cleveland police search for suspect in gas station theft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are seeking help in identifying a man involved in a breaking and entering and theft early Saturday morning.

Police said the man suspect broke into Q’s Gas & Go at W 44th & Clark Avenue at 5:00 a.m. on May 13.

The suspect proceeded to take cigarettes, vapes and cash amounting to over $25,000, according to Cleveland police.

Pictured below, in the photo provided by Cleveland police, is the man suspect masked, in a white T-shirt, shorts and sneakers.

If anyone has any information on this crime, please contact Detective Demas at (216) 623-2715.

Cleveland police are searching for man suspect involved in a theft at a Cleveland gas station. (CLEVELAND POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.