Nicotine Bandit: Cleveland police search for suspect in gas station theft
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are seeking help in identifying a man involved in a breaking and entering and theft early Saturday morning.
Police said the man suspect broke into Q’s Gas & Go at W 44th & Clark Avenue at 5:00 a.m. on May 13.
The suspect proceeded to take cigarettes, vapes and cash amounting to over $25,000, according to Cleveland police.
Pictured below, in the photo provided by Cleveland police, is the man suspect masked, in a white T-shirt, shorts and sneakers.
If anyone has any information on this crime, please contact Detective Demas at (216) 623-2715.
