PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Norfolk Southern is shutting down several railroad crossings throughout Painesville to replace rails.

The railroad crossings at Chestnut Street, Liberty Street, and Mentor Avenue will be completely closed from May 22-24.

“This will significantly impact traffic flow in the city and motorists are encouraged to allow extra time for travel,” Painesville City advised.

City officials said West Jackson Street and Newell Street are still shut down due to the sinkhole.

A contractor is scheduled to evaluate the damage around a manhole on May 19, but until then, there is no estimate on when these streets will reopen.

Crews may be able to repair the damage over the weekend prior to the railroad closures on May 22, the city said.

“However, safety is a priority,” so if a timely repair is not possible based on the results of the inspection, West Jackson Street will stay shut down the week of May 22, according to the city.

Painesville City shared this map of where the closures are and the detours, which is South State Street to SR-84, and Richmond Street to SR-2 to SR-44:

Norfolk Southern rail replacements shut down Painesville crossings (Painesville City)

“Please be patient with fellow motorists as everyone tries to navigate these closures. City Administration and the Engineering Department have been in contact with all parties involved to try to alleviate the traffic situation. At this time, there is no change in plans. Please allow extra time for travel over the three day timespan. For questions, contact the Engineering Department at 440-392-5935,” the city shared.

