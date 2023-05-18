Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny today; rain develops tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunshine today. Temperatures rebounding back into the 60s and 70s this afternoon. The cooler stuff near Lake Erie. It’ll be much warmer tonight. Early morning temperatures tomorrow expected to be above 60 degrees in many towns. The next cold front forecast to track through Friday night. Our latest forecast has showers developing tomorrow afternoon. The highest chance of rain will be Friday night. The rain will end early in the morning Saturday from west to east. A shot of cooler air will keep afternoon temperatures in the 60 to 65 degree range on Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky.

