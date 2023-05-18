2 Strong 4 Bullies
Norton Police investigating shooting near SR-21, I-76 interchange

Norton police investigating shooting
Norton police investigating shooting(ODOT)
By Brian Koster
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Norton police are investigating a shooting that took place near State Route 21/ I-76 interchange Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The eastbound lanes of I-76 are currently closed.

There is no information on injuries that may have occurred in the shooting.

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest updates.

