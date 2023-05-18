Norton Police investigating shooting near SR-21, I-76 interchange

NORTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Norton police are investigating a shooting that took place near State Route 21/ I-76 interchange Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The eastbound lanes of I-76 are currently closed.

There is no information on injuries that may have occurred in the shooting.

