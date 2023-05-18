SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - If you plan on staining a deck or doing any similar DIY projects this spring, make sure you’re storing your materials properly.

One resident had to learn that the hard way, and now Shaker Heights Professional Firefighters has a PSA...

Shaker Heights firefighters were sent to a multi-family apartment-style residence for reports of light haze and the smell of smoke around midnight on May 18, according to firefighters.

Crews arrived to find the second floor charged with smoke, firefighters said.

Firefighters identified the culprit as a pile of used rags and brushes that were used for staining before being placed in a cardboard box.

“It is extremely important to dispose of rags properly!” firefighters stated. “Multiple times a year SHFD and neighboring communities respond to this type of fire to varying levels of loss.”

Any tool used to apply stain can spontaneously combust as they dry, Shaker Heights firefighters said.

This is because the oxidation reaction creates heat without flames.

Place rags in a metal container, submerged in water, and away from other combustible materials,

Call your local fire department if you have questions on how to prevent fires like these.

Shaker Heights Professional Firefighters shared these photos of the aftermath:

Pile of used staining rags, brushes spontaneously combust in Shaker Heights apartment (Shaker Heights Police)

